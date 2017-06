RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) — One person is dead from a possible drowning in Richland

According to the coroner’s officer, the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Richland Police Public Information Officer Allison Clark said a man was found at the Southwind Lake in the Southwind Subdivision.

She said the exact cause of death is unknown at this time, but there were no obvious signs of foul play.

The coroner’s office said an autopsy is pending.

WJTV 12 will provide updates as we get them.