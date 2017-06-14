Community Colleges make cuts along with tuition increases

By JEFF AMY, Associated Press Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Community colleges statewide are eliminating nearly 250 jobs for the upcoming year to close budget gaps, and five are dropping at least one intercollegiate sport.

The move comes as colleges increase tuition by an average of 13 percent, mostly becuase state funding has fallen.

Community College Board Executive Director Andrea Mayfield said Tuesday that 81 people will be laid off, while 122 jobs will be eliminated after employees leave or retire.

Coahoma Community College is rescinding employee pay raises to save money.

Some colleges will also cut the number of student employees, a way many students earn money for school.

Copiah-Lincoln, East Mississippi, Holmes, Northeast Mississippi and Northwest Mississippi community colleges are all dropping at least one sport.

The independently governed schools made their own decisions about cuts.

