Deputies pose as mail couriers to make marijuana bust; 1 arrested

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A woman is in custody after deputies said she accepted a package that was shipped through the mail that contained drugs.

Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason said they were able to intercept the suspicious package by posing as mail couriers They said the package was sent through a well-known courier service.

Sheriff Mason said the package shipped from Sacramento, California was delivered to a home on Wood Village Drive in Jackson Tuesday morning.

29-year-old Shaquita Stovall is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

They said Stovall accepted the package.

Narcotics officers served a search warrant at the home and recovered eight pounds of high-grade marijuana known as kush.

She was arrested and taken into custody.