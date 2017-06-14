Escapees who killed 2 Georgia prison guards might be in Ford F-250 truck

(WJTV) — Authorities are still looking for two escapees who authorities said killed two correctional officers in Georgia.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Ricky Dubose and Donnie Rowe should be considered armed and dangerous.

Law enforcement officers believe the two men might be in a white 2008 Ford-F-250 Super Duty truck with left and right side chrome tool boxes.

We’re told that there is damage to the rear right fender.

The truck has a Georgia license plate, BCX5372.

Anyone who has seen the escapees or the truck, call 911, the FBI Atlanta at 404-679-9000, or the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office at 706-485-8557.