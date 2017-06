JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Jackson.

Jackson Police said the incident took place near Woody Drive and Meadowlane Drive.

We’re told that one person was injured. The officer was not hurt.

WJTV 12 is working to get more information about the shooting. We will provide updates as we get them.

JPD investigating officer involved shooting, Woody Dr./Meadowlane. One person injured, transported to CMMC. Officer not injured. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) June 14, 2017