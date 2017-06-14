Shooting at congressional baseball practice in Virginia

ALEXANDRIA, Virginia – Police in Alexandria, Va., say they are investigating a shooting involving multiple people in northern Virginia, according to the Associated Press.

CBS News reports that at least four people were shot at a baseball field in Alexandria.

A congressional spokesperson says House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot at congressional baseball practice Wednesday morning. CBS News is reporting that he is in stable condition right now.

According to the Associated Press, Rep. Mo Brooks (R) from Alabama said several other people were also hit, including two law enforcement officers.

CBS This Morning also reports that the suspect is in custody. There are reports that the suspect may have been injured. Those details are still emerging this morning.

