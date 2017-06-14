What’s Working: The Jaxn Factor

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jaxn Factor is a collaboration of musicians, artists and even pastors working to promote local entertainers and help them take the next step in their careers.

From soul food to seafood, gospel music to standup comedy, Mississippi has always been fertile ground for creativity.

The Jaxn Factor is working to showcase some of the talent that’s right in our backyard. Being a successful entertainer usually takes talent, hard work, and a healthy dose of promotion.

That’s where the Jaxn Factor comes in. Ashley Everett is the Executive Producer for the Jaxn Factor.

“We definitely have a heart for music, and there is so much talent here in Jackson. So, instead of people going to Atlanta, New Orleans, which there is nothing wrong with that, we want to promote right here in the City,” she said.

The Jaxn Factor does that through social media, check out their Facebook page to find out about upcoming online shows and live events.

“The Jaxn Factor covers lifestyle, beauty, health, food, all things entertainment that are positive in the city of Jackson and also Mississippi,” Everett said.

The long-term goal is to create a synergy of talent helping talent take their game to next level.