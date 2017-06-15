18-year-old dies in Copiah County crash

Published:

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An 18-year-old was killed in a crash in Copiah County Wednesday night.

18-year-old killed in Copiah County crash Photo: Mississippi Highway Patrol

Corporal Eric Henry with the Mississippi Highway Patrol says George Grantham, 18, was traveling west on Highway 28 in a Buick LaCrosse when he lost control while trying to pass another car.

Grantham left the road, overturned and collided with a tree. He was thrown from the vehicle and died on the scene, Corporal Henry said. We’re told he was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

