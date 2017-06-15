2 arrested on drug trafficking charges in South Mississippi

(WJTV) — Two men are facing federal methamphetamine trafficking charges after an investigation into drug trafficking in South Mississippi.

Steven Paul Salmon, 55, and Hector Serrano-Cruz, 41, both of Gulfport, Miss. are charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to the FBI Jackson office.

On June 6, authorities seized eight ounces of methamphetamine on Tucker Road in the Latimer area of Jackson County, Miss. The resulting joint investigation by the Pascagoula FBI Safe Streets Task Force and the SMMET led to the additional seizure of three pounds of methamphetamine in Gulfport.

On June 12, 2017, FBI Safe Streets Task Force and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents set up a surveillance of alleged drug traffickers.

Salmon and Serrano-Cruz were arrested by agents on Community Road in Gulfport. Serrano-Cruz was allegedly supplying Salmon with methamphetamine that was being delivered to the Mississippi Gulf Coast from California.

If convicted of these charges, the defendants face a penalty of 10 years to life in a federal penitentiary.