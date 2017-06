BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — Brookhaven Police needs your help finding two people wanted in connection with an armed robbery.

The department posted on its Facebook Page photos of the people they are looking for at this time. Warrants have been issued for Tina Lowery and Harold Course, both of the Jackson area.

Detectives said two people robbed the C-Store on East Monticello Street Monday.

Lowery and Course are still at large. If located, call your local law enforcement agency.