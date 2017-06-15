25 Playstation controllers stolen from Vicksburg Walmart

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — The Vicksburg Police Department needs your help with a shoplifting investigation.

Police said security workers told them that three men came into Vicksburg Walmart on June 11 and then returned after midnight on June 12 and stole 25 Playstation 4 Dual Shock Controllers. The stolen merchandise is valued at $1,500, police said.

Surveillance video shows the men prying open the display case and taking them.

Vicksburg Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying the men.

Anyone who can help with the investigation should call Crime Stoppers at 601.355.8477.

