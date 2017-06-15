5 lieutenants file lawsuit against JPD

WJTV Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Five lieutenants with Jackson Police are suing the department.

Their attorney, Francis Springer, says JPD is not following civil service rules.

His clients believe officers who are not qualified are being promoted to positions above them.

They are suspicious about why this is happening.

“We have reason to believe that promotions are not being handled under the civil service rules,” Springer said. “And we’re hoping to have it corrected about the fairness that was suspected by the officers and the department for promotion.”

No court date has been set yet.

