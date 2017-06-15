Andrew Nomura joined the WJTV News team as a reporter/ fill-in anchor in 2015.

Before coming to Jackson, Andrew was a reporter in Baton Rouge, LA.

Andrew is no stranger to the capital city. He received his bachelor’s degree from Jackson State University in 2013.

Andrew was born and raised in Los Angeles, California.

When Andrew is not chasing a great story, he enjoys working out, martial arts, dancing, listening to music, and a good laugh.

He is also a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc.

If you have a great story don’t hesitate to shoot him an email anomura@wjtv.com