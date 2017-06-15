Credit card stolen in Copiah County auto burglary used in Hattiesburg Walmart

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Copiah County Sheriff’s Department is investigating multiple auto burglaries that resulted in several stolen credit cards.

Anyone who can provide information that can lead to an arrest would be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500.

Deputies said they’ve received reports of three car burglaries. Some of the items stolen out of the cars included credit cards.

Law enforcement officers said they received surveillance footage from a Walmart in Hattiesburg where a man and a woman used one of the stolen cards. The female appears to be the same person seen on home security camera footage during one of the burglaries, authorities said.

If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link.