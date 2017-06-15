Family ties up attempted armed robbery and assault suspect

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police say one man is in custody after a Thursday morning attempted armed robbery and assault investigation.

Police say suspect Marcus Funchess, 28, went into an apartment on Northpointe Parkway around 3:15 a.m.

Commander Tyree Jones with the Jackson Police Department says Funchess knocked on the door of an apartment and hit a man in the head with a gun several times.

The other people inside the Hampton House apartment attacked the suspect, assaulted him and tied him up until Jackson Police officers got to the scene, Commander Jones said.

The suspect, Marcus Funchess and the victim were injured. They were taken a local hospital for treatment, police said.

Funchess faces aggravated assault and attempted armed robbery charges.

We’ll have continuing coverage on this story live on WJTV This Morning. Tune in for more information.