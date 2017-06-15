Homeowner taken to hospital after Lawrence Road fire

By Published: Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson fire officials tell us one person was taken to the hospital after a Wednesday night fire.

Just before midnight, firefighters responded to a home in the 200 block of Lawrence Road.

Lawrence Road House Fire Investigation
Photo: WJTV Photographer Justin Burks

The homeowner had already gotten out of the house by the time firefighters arrived, Cleotha Sanders what the Jackson Fire Department said.

Firefighters searched the house and no one else was inside.

Sanders says the homeowner was taken to a local hospital after experiencing chest pains. The condition of the homeowner is unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s