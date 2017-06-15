JSU halting golf programs for two years

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – At an IHL board meeting on Thursday, Jackson State interim president Rod Paige revealed how the university’s budget cuts are partly affecting athletics.

JSU has decided to halt the men’s and women’s golf programs for two years. Athletic director Wheeler Brown said he hopes they are able to come back by 2019-2020.

Brown said the decision was made to halt golf based on the program’s absence of a coach. The Tigers were coached by an interim head man in Jawrell Walker after longtime head coach Eddie Payton retired.

Due to a hiring freeze at the school, the program couldn’t hire a coach. So Brown said this decision allowed him to avoid having to lay off a coach.

According to Brown, the golfers with eligibility left will have their scholarships honored. He also said if they wish to leave the university, they can transfer without any restrictions or penalties.