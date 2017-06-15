Madison Police looking for men connected to credit card fraud investigation

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Madison Police Department needs help with a credit card fraud investigation.

Police said on April 29, three men used a stolen credit card number to make several unauthorized purchases in Madison.

Officers said the men were in a blue Nissan Rouge.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward of up to $2500.00. If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link.