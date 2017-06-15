McComb PD looking for man wanted for robbery, domestic violence & other charges

By Published: Updated:
Austin Darrell Cole (Photo: McComb PD)

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) — The McComb Police Department needs help locating a man wanted for robbery, domestic violence, and other charges.

According to police, 26-year-old Austin Darrell Cole is wanted for several felony warrants: domestic violence, aggravated assault, burglary, robbery, and resisting arrest.

He was last seen on June 13 on West Street North. Officers said he was driving at 2013 gray Dodge Charge with a Mississippi license plate.

Anyone with any information should contact your local law enforcement, The McComb Police Department at 601-684-3214 or Crime Stoppers at 601-684-0033.

Austin Darrell Cole (Photo: McComb PD)
Austin Darrell Cole (Photo: McComb PD)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s