McComb PD looking for man wanted for robbery, domestic violence & other charges

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) — The McComb Police Department needs help locating a man wanted for robbery, domestic violence, and other charges.

According to police, 26-year-old Austin Darrell Cole is wanted for several felony warrants: domestic violence, aggravated assault, burglary, robbery, and resisting arrest.

He was last seen on June 13 on West Street North. Officers said he was driving at 2013 gray Dodge Charge with a Mississippi license plate.

Anyone with any information should contact your local law enforcement, The McComb Police Department at 601-684-3214 or Crime Stoppers at 601-684-0033.