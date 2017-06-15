MDOT Roadeo State Championship in Jackson

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Transportation workers from across the state compete in the Roadeo Championship.

The event showcases the skills MDOT workers have learned. The first and second place winners from district competitions faced off.

The state championship determines who represents Mississippi at the regional multi-state competition later this year.

“These are the best of the best of the state at what they do, and it’s important for them to be good at these skills are they work adjacent to traffic,” Heath Patterson, a state maintenance engineer said.

MDOT leaders say the competition is one way to show that their employees know how to perform their duties as safely as possible.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s