MDOT Roadeo State Championship in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Transportation workers from across the state compete in the Roadeo Championship.

The event showcases the skills MDOT workers have learned. The first and second place winners from district competitions faced off.

The state championship determines who represents Mississippi at the regional multi-state competition later this year.

“These are the best of the best of the state at what they do, and it’s important for them to be good at these skills are they work adjacent to traffic,” Heath Patterson, a state maintenance engineer said.

MDOT leaders say the competition is one way to show that their employees know how to perform their duties as safely as possible.