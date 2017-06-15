Mississippi justices reject 1 challenge to execution drug

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – The Mississippi Supreme Court is dismissing one of the challenges pending to the state’s plans for lethal injections.

In a 6-3 decision Thursday, justices rejected a challenge by death row inmate Richard Jordan to use of a particular injection drug because lawmakers changed state law. Justices also rejected Jordan’s claim that his 40 years death row make his execution cruel and unusual.

But it’s unlikely that Attorney General Jim Hood will ask justices to set an execution date for Jordan, because Jordan still has a federal lawsuit pending. It claims that the sedative midazolam won’t render people unconscious, meaning prisoners could feel pain as executioners administer a second and third drug to kill them.

Another condemned inmate, Charles Ray Crawford, is pursuing a similar challenge to midazolam in state court.

