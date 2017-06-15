New exhibit featured at Smith Robertson Museum

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A new exhibit at the Smith Robertson Museum is about a certain day in the Capital City’s history.
it’s called, Sit in for Change: Woolworth 1963.

The manager of the museum, Charlene Thompson, tells us the comprehensive exhibit is about May 28, 1963, where seven students took part in a sit-in.

It happened on Capital Street at the F.W. Woolworth counter.

Thompson said the state of Mississippi had been the heart of racism in the country. Thompson tells us the museum continues to tell the story of the African American Mississippian. She says the story is not just about slavery, but about Civil Rights, schools, and churches.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s