New exhibit featured at Smith Robertson Museum

Related Coverage History of the Smith Robertson Museum

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A new exhibit at the Smith Robertson Museum is about a certain day in the Capital City’s history.

it’s called, Sit in for Change: Woolworth 1963.

The manager of the museum, Charlene Thompson, tells us the comprehensive exhibit is about May 28, 1963, where seven students took part in a sit-in.

It happened on Capital Street at the F.W. Woolworth counter.

Thompson said the state of Mississippi had been the heart of racism in the country. Thompson tells us the museum continues to tell the story of the African American Mississippian. She says the story is not just about slavery, but about Civil Rights, schools, and churches.