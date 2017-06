JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The City of Jackson plans to repair a pothole now known as a “pothole hot tub.”

On Wednesday, WJTV talked with Daniel Trussel about the photo he posted on social media of himself sitting in an eight-foot deep pothole on Avondale Street.

Trussel tells us this was his way of raising awareness to the infrastructure problems in the capital city. The tactic worked,

Thursday, crews were our making some repairs.