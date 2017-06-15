Power goes out at Madison shopping center after truck hits transformer

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) — A group of stores in a Madison shopping center were in the dark for several hours after power went out Wednesday evening.

David Jennings, the general manager of Little Caesars, says they have thrown out around 220 rounds of pizza dough. The manager says the temperatures inside the store are upwards of 80 degrees.

We are told a truck hit a transformer nearby, and that accident led to a small fire a loss in power for several businesses along The Boulevard Shops.

They lost power around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Business owners tell us they are on the same grid, but the Walmart next door operates on its own system.

Annie Lam, the manager of OEC Express Restaurant, says they have purchased about $150 worth of ice to keep food fresh, and also transferred some items to other stores.

Business owners said they were told by Entergy that the City of Madison has to approve some kind of work to be done to repair the transformer before they can move forward.