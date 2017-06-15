Water main break on Lawrence Road causing damage to some nearby homes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Homeowners in one North Jackson neighborhood say a massive water main break has them frustrated.

WJTV talked with people on Lawrence Road who tell us this water has been flowing since last night.

Part of the road has water spilling out where a pipe burst.

We used a stick that’s about eight feet tall to measure how deep part of this road is. A group of men working on a home here decided to create their own barrier to keep anyone from getting hurt.

This neighborhood sits on a hill, and there are several homes being damaged by the water as it rushes downhill.

WJTV has contacted the City of Jackson about the issue; we are still waiting on a response.