19-year-old accused of trying to sell marijuana-laced cereal bars to minors

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities on the Mississippi Gulf Coast say a 19-year-old is accused of trying to sell marijuana-laced cereal bars to minors.

Deshea Johnson, a 19-year-old from Ocean Springs, was arrested Wednesday.

After receiving complaints from citizens, the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team responded to the Lake Mars boat ramp in Gulf Park Estates, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff Mike Ezell says agents witnessed Johnson trying to sell the marijuana-laced treats to three juveniles.

Johnson is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. He’s currently being held in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center.

The sheriff goes on to say that deputies are working to curb drug trafficking in the Gulf Park Estates community. “We want parents to know this stuff is making the rounds, and they need to be aware of it,” Sheriff Ezell said.