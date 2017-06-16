Another Mississippi city furls Confederate-themed state flag

The Associated Press Published:
Photo Credit: AP Graphics

MCCOMB, Miss. (AP) – A city with a history of racial strife is the latest local government to stop flying the Mississippi flag with a Confederate emblem that critics see as racist.

Three black officials in McComb voted to remove the flag from city property. A white official voted to keep it.

The Enterprise-Journal reports the flag was not originally on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting of the six-member Board of Selectmen . It was added before two white members arrived.

The mayor, who is white, objected to quick consideration. A vote was taken immediately.

Selectman Ted Tullos, who is white, said he opposes removing history. Selectman Ronnie Brock, who is black, said he supports removing “bad history.”

McComb was notorious for violent resistance to the civil rights movement in the 1950s and ’60s.

