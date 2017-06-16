Castile family angered by officer’s acquittal

WJTV Published: Updated:
FILE - In this July 25, 2016, file photo, a memorial including a photo of Philando Castile adorns the gate to the governor's residence where protesters continue to demonstrate in St. Paul, Minn., against the July 6 shooting death of Castile by St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights, Minn. Prosecutors announced Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016, that Yanez has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in the killing. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Family members of a black motorist shot dead by a Minnesota police officer last year reacted angrily to the officer being found innocent of manslaughter.

Jeronimo Yanez
FILE – In this May 30, 2017, file photo, St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez stands outside the Ramsey County Courthouse while waiting for a ride in St. Paul, Minn. Opening statements are expected to begin Monday, June 5, 2017, in the trial for officer Yanez, who is charged with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Philando Castile during a traffic stop in the St. Paul suburb of Falcon Heights in July 2015. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP, File)

Officer Jeronimo Yanez was cleared of that charge and two lesser ones Friday in the death of 32-year-old Philando Castile. Yanez shot Castile five times during a traffic stop last July in a St. Paul suburb, seconds after Castile informed him he was carrying a gun.

Castile’s mother, Valerie, stood and swore when the jury’s verdict was read in St. Paul. His sister and others sobbed loudly. Family members immediately tried to leave the courtroom, and did so after security officers briefly barred their way.

