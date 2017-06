CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — By the end of the year, the City of Clinton will have a new fire station.

The city posted photos of the foundation on its Facebook page.

The Foundation for Fire Station 4 has been poured, and steel has been delivered. Station 4 is progressing on schedule with anticipated completion for the end of 2017.

The station was mandated by the 2007 annexation court order.