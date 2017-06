Related Coverage 1 dead from possible drowning at Richland lake

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) — The Rankin County coroner ruled the death of the teen found at a Richland lake as an accidental drowning.

Coroner David Ruth said the victim was 17-year-old.

Wednesday, emergency officials went to the Southwind lake in the Southwind Subdivision around 11:30 a.m. to respond to the scene.

There were no obvious signs of foul play. His name has not been released.