Doctor says Scalise recovery a good possibility

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., speaks with the media on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, May 17, 2017 in Washington. The Justice Department has appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to oversee a federal investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Donald Trump campaign to influence the 2016 presidential election.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Doctors say House Majority Whip Steve Scalise has a good possibility of recovery after he was at “imminent risk of death” from a gunshot wound to the hip two days ago.

Dr. Jack Sava of MedStar Washington Hospital Center says “an excellent recovery is a good possibility,” but says Scalise faces additional surgeries, a long hospital stay and rehabilitation.

Sava says infection remains a risk, after doctors performed several surgeries to stop bleeding and begin repairing abdominal and bone damage. Scalise remains in critical condition but his vital signs have stabilized and doctors have lifted sedation enough for him to respond to family members.

The bullet entered Scalise’s left hip and tore across his pelvis, cracking bones and injuring organs and blood vessels. Sava didn’t address what organs were damaged.

