Former MSU player arrested on numerous charges

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A former Mississippi State wide receiver is in the hot seat after being arrested on numerous charges.

Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department arrested De’Runnya Wilson on Wednesday.

He is charged with disorderly conduct, no insurance, driving with suspended license, and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

We’re told Wilson was stopped by deputies as a result of outstanding warrants issued following an incident earlier in the week. In the previous incident, authorities said he ran away on foot from an encounter with deputies.

At the time of his arrest, Wilson was operating a motor vehicle with no insurance, a suspended license, and was found in possession of a misdemeanor amount of marijuana.

Wilson was taken to the Oktibbeha County Jail. He was released on a $2,140 bond.