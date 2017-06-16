Jordan Crump was born and raised in Clinton, MS. He is a decorated athlete, setting a school record for the fastest time in the 100 meter dash at Clinton High School. He went on to run track for the University of Southern Mississippi, where he received his degree in Broadcast Journalism.

Jordan does sports reporting in the the Pine Belt for WJTV.

He also has a passion for still photography, and that is what helped lead him to a career in broadcasting. His professional career began in 2015 at WLBT in Jackson, where he was a Photographer/Multi-Media Journalist. After only 9 months began reporting on the weekends on-air.

In his free time loves to be in the outdoors hunting, fishing and of course, playing sports.

He has a strong passion for sports reporting and believes that with faith anything is possible. Jordan is also a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc.

Have a story idea for Jordan, email him at jcrump@whlt.com