JPD Youth Citizens’ Police Academy

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Chief of the Jackson Police Department says a good relationship between citizens and the department is crucial.

Friday, the department, as well as citizens, participated in the Youth Citizens’ Police Academy.

This was the first session for the academy. The department says this is one of the most important outreach programs.

The next Youth Citizens’ Academy will be in July. Kids learned about gun safety, not talking to strangers, as well as not being too preoccupied with cell phones.

