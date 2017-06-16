JPD Youth Citizens’ Police Academy

By Published:
Photo: JPD

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Chief of the Jackson Police Department says a good relationship between citizens and the department is crucial.

Friday, the department, as well as citizens, participated in the Youth Citizens’ Police Academy.

This was the first session for the academy. The department says this is one of the most important outreach programs.

The next Youth Citizens’ Academy will be in July. Kids learned about gun safety, not talking to strangers, as well as not being too preoccupied with cell phones.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s