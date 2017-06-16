Katey Roh was born and raised in Mobile, Alabama, making her no stranger to the South.

She joined the WJTV 12 news team in March 2017. Before joining our team, she worked for our affiliate in Hattiesburg, Miss. at WHLT 22.

She graduated from The University of Southern Mississippi in May 2016 and majored in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Marketing.

She uses the skills she learned at USM every day she is out covering news in the Pine Belt. She loves talking to and meeting new people, which is what drove her towards becoming a reporter, and believes everyone has a story to be told.

Have a story idea? Shoot her an email at kroh@wjtv.com