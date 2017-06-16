Lindsey Horton retiring from position at JSU

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Lindsey Horton, the Associate Vice President for Public Safety at Jackson State University is retiring.

According to JSU officials, the position will not be filled.

We’re told the position was eliminated during the budget review.

This will take effect on June 30.

Horton was previously the Chief of Police for the City of Jackson.

