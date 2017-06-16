Magnolia Speech School students participate in The Language of Art summer camp

The Language of Art Summer Camp View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo: Junior League of Jackson Photo: Junior League of Jackson Photo: Junior League of Jackson Photo: Junior League of Jackson Photo: Junior League of Jackson Photo: Junior League of Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Magnolia Speech School students are participating in the Language of Art summer camp.

It’s presented by the Junior League of Jackson.

Many students at Magnolia Speech School have communications disorders and hearing impairments. During the Language of Art 5-day summer camp, students will get the chance to work on motor skills and early literacy skills.

Junior League volunteers teach phonological awareness and vocabulary development through art, dramatic play, shared book experiences and crafts tied to this year’s “Let’s Get Wild” theme.

Volunteers also painted the playground for the students.