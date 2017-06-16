Margaret-Ann Carter joins the WJTV This Morning news team as the Weekend Morning Anchor and Morning Reporter.

She comes to Jackson from Augusta, GA, where she was the night reporter for our sister station, WJBF News Channel 6.

Margaret-Ann graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2014 with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and minor in Criminal Justice. During this time she also interned in Atlanta, GA with WSB-TV helping to cover many stories.

Margaret-Ann grew up in Charleston, SC, where her family still lives. During her time in Augusta, she traveled back there to report on the Charleston Massacre where nine people were shot and killed inside Mother Emanuel AME Church, a historical landmark in downtown Charleston. As a South Carolina native, Margaret-Ann was able to provide a personal and unique perspective on a national tragedy that hit so close to home.

Margaret-Ann has a passion for news. She loves meeting people and sharing their stories with others. She prides herself on being a reliable and trustworthy source for people in the community.

If you have a story idea for Margaret-Ann, you can send her an email at Mcarter@WJTV.com.