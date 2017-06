JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Dozens of students are walking away with a new attitude after completing the Mississippi Law Enforcement Summer Youth Camp.

It was put on by the Mississippi Central State Trooper Coalition. A graduation ceremony was held after a week- long program.

We’re told that this was the program’s biggest class yet with more than 100 students.

The purpose of the program is to instill discipline in the students and help prevent them from going down the wrong path.