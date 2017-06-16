Mississippi unemployment rate hits record low

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi Department of Employment Security says unemployment rates have fallen to a record low.

In May, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.9%. Officials said that’s the lowest level since the U.S. Department of Labor began publishing state unemployment rates in January 1976.

The May 2017 rate is one-tenth of a percentage point lower than a month earlier in April and a percentage point lower than a year ago in May 2016, when the rate was 5.9%.

The number of unemployed Mississippians fell in May by 700 to 64,100. Since May 2016, the number of Mississippians without jobs fell by 11,800. In May 2017 fewer Mississippians were unemployed than at any time since May 1999.

The Labor Force, which is made up of everyone who has a job or is looking for a job, declined in May by 3,300 to 1,303,100.

The Department of Employment Security said over the year since May 2016, the Labor Force grew by 23,700.

The number of people working in Mississippi fell in May by 2,600 to 1,239,000. For the year since May 2016, employment in Mississippi posted an increase of 35,500.