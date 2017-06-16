Myka Barnes-Garcia is a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi where she earned a degree in Mass Communications and Journalism.

Myka reports in the Pine Belt area for WJTV 12.

During her time at Southern Miss she was a cheerleader for the University. Although she’s not cheering on the Golden Eagles on the sidelines anymore, she’s happy to begin her career in the Pine Belt.

She enjoys running in 5Ks, 10Ks and taking leisure runs. Her goal this year is to run a half-marathon and by 2018 complete a full marathon. If you spend time outdoors, you might bump into her running along the Trace. If she’s not on the Trace you can catch her getting her lift, tone and burn on at Pure Barre of Hattiesburg or indulging in her guilty pleasure, eating at one of the many restaurants in the area.

Prior to graduation, she interned at WJTV 12, in Jackson and she uses the skills she learned there every day while covering the news in the Pine Belt.

Have a story idea? Email her at MBarnes-Garcia@whlt.com