Related Coverage SUV gets stuck in hole from Lawrence Road water main break

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A water main break on Lawrence Road is getting some repairs.

On Thursday, WJTV 12 reported the break and that some nearby homes were being damaged by the water.

An SUV also got stuck in the large pothole.

Friday morning, thew hole was filled with dirt. There are still orange cones blocking off part of the street.

WJTV 12 will continue to provide updates as we get them.