Residents in Utica under a boil water advisory due to major leak

UTICA, Miss. (WJTV) — The Town of Utica is under a boil water alert due to a major water leak.

Officials said the leak is on the Utica By-Pass Road. We’re told that this hause caused little to no water pressure for some residents in the area.

The low pressure affects about 500 customers in the Utica area.

Residents are advised to boil their water until the advisory is lifted.

Below are some tips from the Mississippi State Department of Health:

Do not drink tap water.

Wash dishes , fruits and vegetables in boiled water or water that has been disinfected with bleach. Using your home dishwasher is not recommended.

Disinfecting Water

Bring water to a rolling boil for 1 minute to kill most organisms.

If you cannot boil your water, mix eight drops (1/8 teaspoon) of unscented, ordinary household chlorine bleach (5.25 percent sodium hypochlorite) per gallon of water. Mix the solution thoroughly, and let stand for about 30 minutes. (This treatment will kill bacteria, but not parasitic organisms.) If water is muddy or cloudy, remove sediment by straining it through a cloth or filter paper before disinfecting.

