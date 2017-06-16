U.S. Marshals searching for wanted fugitive

(WJTV) — U.S. Marshals need your help finding a wanted fugitive.

A reward is being offered for information on the whereabouts of Calvin Leshon Godbolt. He is wanted for aggravated assault and armed robbery, authorities said.

Godbolt has tattoos on his arms and chest and is about 5’8.

We’re told that the suspect has a prior criminal history that includes burglary and possession of a stolen firearm.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500.

If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link.