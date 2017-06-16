U.S. Marshals searching for wanted fugitive

By Published:
Calvin Leshon Godbolt (Photo: Central MS Crime Stoppers)

(WJTV) — U.S. Marshals need your help finding a wanted fugitive.

A reward is being offered for information on the whereabouts of  Calvin Leshon Godbolt. He is wanted for aggravated assault and armed robbery, authorities said.

Godbolt has tattoos on his arms and chest and is about 5’8.

We’re told that the suspect has a prior criminal history that includes burglary and possession of a stolen firearm.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500.

If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s