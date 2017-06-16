WJTV donates books to Key Elementary

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public School District is working to make sure students meet their reading goals over the summer.

Friday, several members of the WJTV 12 family presented students at Key Elementary with books. Key is our station’s adopted school.

WJTV dedicated our Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring to Key.

JPS set a goal to make sure every student reads at least three books this summer. The students will log their progress.

To help kids meet their individual goals, the WJTV staff presented some JPS students with summer books.

School Interventionist Catrina Davis says reading starts at home.

“A lot of children don’t want to read,” she said. “They don’t want to because it’s a task. You don’t have many kids who read for fun anymore.”

She encourages parents and caregivers to take 30 minutes a day to make sure students read.

“Read with your child thats another thing we have to practice what we preach read with them you read a page and ill read a page,” she said.

JPS says each student must read and write a log for one book on the required reading list.

Students also need to read two additional books on any topic and write a log on each. If you support the program and post photos or comments on social media, JPS ask that you use this hashtag: #ReadOnJackson.

Spending quality time at Key Elementary. @JPSDistrict Let's do some Summer reading! @WJTV pic.twitter.com/tcDvGAhmRl — Andrew Harrison WJTV (@AndrewWJTV) June 16, 2017