Yalobusha deputy injured, man killed during shootout

YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A shootout left one person dead and a deputy injured in Yalobusha County.

According to WCBI in Columbus, Miss., the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.

Authorities responded to a scene off of Highway 100 Friday morning.

We”re told deputies were in the area investigating another crime when a man on a four-wheeler came up and fired a shot. Authorities said the suspect then got into a car and tried to drive away.

Other deputies on scene started shooting at the car. We’re told the man got out of the car and returned fire. He was shot and died at the scene, authorities said.

A woman who was also in the car was injured. We’re told she was taken to a hospital.