UPDATE: Officers have located Susan Swanson-70, safe near County Line Rd.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police say they are looking for 70 year old Susan Swanson.

Swanson was visiting from Texas.

According to police she was last seen walking south of State Street from Cabot Lodge towards Riverside Drive, Saturday.

We’re told Swanson suffers from a medical condition that could impair her judgment.

If you see Swanson call Jackson Police: 601-960-1878