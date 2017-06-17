Tree falls through woman’s home, escapes without injury

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A Jackson woman is lucky to be alive after a tree fell right through her living room early Saturday morning.

Sandra Tedford was sitting in her recliner watching TV when the power went out. Seconds later she heard a massive bang.

Ms. Tedford says she didn’t even realize a tree came through her home until she saw all of the debris around her.

The tree itself fell through the roof and landed about six inches from where Ms. Tedford was sitting. She says she’s thankful that several neighbors have come to check on her by bringing her water and coffee, and even offering her a place to stay.

Ms. Tedford was one of the numerous homeowners who were impacted by last night’s storms. Many other reports have come in due to trees downed by straight-lined winds.