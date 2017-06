SCOTT COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) — The search continues for 12-year-old girl that went missing overnight near Low Head Dam on the Ross Barnett Reservoir.

The 12-year-old is reported to have blonde hair and is from Scott County.

The search began Saturday evening but had to be put on pause at 8PM. Searches resumed Sunday morning.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the Reservoir Police Department at (601) 992-9894.