Two charged in shooting that injured 8-year-old boy

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are charging two people in connection with a shooting that injured an 8-year-old boy last night.

Officials 26-year-old Kendrick Jackson shot into his ex-girlfriend’s car on Revere Street last night.

A bullet hit 8-year-old Richard Kyles in the back of the head while he was sleeping in the back seat.

He is listed in serious/critical condition.

Police say 35-year-old Lakia Bradley was driving Jackson when he shot into the car.

They are facing charges for aggravated assault and shooting in an occupied vehicle.